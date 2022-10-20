61.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son

By Staff Report
Lindsay Ray McGeorge 2
Lindsay Ray McGeorge

A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son.

Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded Aug. 20 to 2550 County Road 67 in Webster where Lindsay McGeorge reported that he mistakenly shot and killed his son, who he believed to be a burglar. Earlier in the evening deputies responded to the same address in reference to a possible burglary in progress where Lindsay McGeorge reported seeing three people trying to enter his residence, claiming one of them was armed with a handgun. Deputies responded and cleared the scene as unfounded.

