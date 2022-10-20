Woman arrested after allegedly not telling sexual partner about her HIV status

A woman found in a “suspicious vehicle” was arrested after allegedly not telling a sexual partner about her HIV status.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at the Florida Citrus Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Deputies found a blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan where 59-year-old Jinnise Gunter-Bell of Ocala was seated in the passenger seat, according to an arrest report. She was found to be in possession of a backpack which contained acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate. She claimed she takes “her backpack to work and someone must” have put the pills in her backpack. She also revealed she takes medication for AIDS/HIV and had not revealed her medical status to her companion in the minivan, who was also her sexual partner.

The man said he had been in an intimate relationship with Gunter-Bell for about three years. He said he had no idea about her HIV/AIDS status. He “immediately broke down crying in disbelief, stating he never knew” her status. He said he was “devastated by the news.”

Gunter-Bell was arrested on charges of an HIV-infected person having sex without informing a partner and possession of a controlled substance. She was taken into custody and booked on $7,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.