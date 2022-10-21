Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests

A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence.

Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after she grabbed a table leg and smashed a television owned by her boyfriend. A 911 call led to Keightley’s arrest as well as the arrest of her boyfriend at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Keightley had been put on probation after she was arrested on a cocaine charge in 2019 at a home in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home for a well-being check and during their visit Keightley revealed she had a white powder substance hidden in the toaster. It turned out to be cocaine.

Keightley was arrested last year after an intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.