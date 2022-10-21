CDD 5 board delays decision on filling Reed Panos’ supervisor seat

The Community Development District 5 board on Friday morning delayed a decision on filling Reed Panos’ supervisor seat.

Panos, a resident of the Village of Sunset Ridge at Sunset Pointe, had indicated he would be stepping down from the seat to which he was elected in 2020. That was when he was a candidate for the Sumter County Commission. He lost that race to Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed to the seat earlier in the year by Gov. Ron DeSantis. After he lost the primary in August, Panos indicated he wanted to remain in his CDD 5 seat.

Panos is an applicant for the seat, along with four other fellow residents.

They are:

Michael Burke

David Hagey

Chic Martin

Mark Schweikert

CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow on Friday announced that the selection of a supervisor, which had been scheduled for that day’s meeting, would be delayed until the Nov. 18 meeting.

Panos is still a board member through Nov. 3.

“To interview for that seat while he is still in that seat would not be professional or appropriate in my viewpoint,” Kadow said.