Crist campaign releases video featuring Obama endorsement

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign has released a video featuring an endorsement from former President Baraack Obama.

The Democrat who previously served as a Republican governor will face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, who held a rally this past Sunday in The Villages.

While the Crist campaign is touting the Obama endorsement, the video clip is also resurrecting memories of the famous 2009 man hug between the two, which was the start of the unraveling of Crist’s GOP credentials. At the time, Obama was pitching a $787 billion stimulus plan.

“Florida, we have a lot of work to do and it starts with making Charlie Crist your next governor. Charlie has two things I admire: guts and decency. Charlie Crist is fearless. Guided by what’s right, even when it’s hard. So if you’re ready for a governor who cares about people instead of bullying them, who will fight for voting rights, and a woman’s right to choose, who understands the challenges you’re facing every day, and who will fight for you. Vote for Charlie Crist,” Obama said in the video, which features an old clip of him on stage with Crist.