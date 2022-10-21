72.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 21, 2022
Duplicated cards might not work after upgrades to gates in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Gate arm down in The Villages
Gate arms down in The Villages are a common sight these days.

Duplicated cards may no long work after upgrades to gates in The Villages.

A major upgrade to the gates is currently taking place, which could explain why so many gate arms are down.

The growth of The Villages and the addition of more and more gates means that Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has outgrown the software used to operate the gates.

Part of the upgrade includes the updating of the reader boards, according to Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson, who is overseeing the upgrade.

With the updating of the reader boards, gate cards that have been cloned or duplicate may no longer function, Wilson said.

“Only active cards are going to properly open the gate,” Wilson said.

In addition, those who have paid vendors to install a version of the cards on mirrors or windows of their golf carts and automobiles may find themselves in the same non-functioning boat.

Director of Resident Service Matt Armstrong noted that Villages can obtain up to four gate cards per household.

