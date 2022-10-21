Gates are much more of a problem than the squares

To the Editor:

Having a robust and healthy economy is not only good for the state but also The Villages. Walking for a few extra feet or bringing your own chair to sit in is not the end of the world.

If you want to focus your energy on something serious, focus on community safety. We currently have far to many people driving through the gates without stopping for crossing traffic and people driving vehicles who should no longer be behind the wheel of any motorized vehicle. The day is coming when someone is killed or seriously injured.

That should piss you off!

Donald Schober

Village of Pinellas