64.8 F
The Villages
Friday, October 21, 2022
La Hacienda Recreation Center billiards hall closed next week

By Staff Report

The La Hacienda Recreation Center billiards hall will be closed for table recovering Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact La Hacienda Recreation Center at (352) 753-1716.

Photos

