Friday, October 21, 2022
By Staff Report
Maria Ochmann (Gargano), 76, was born in the small town of Collesano in Sicily, Italy before immigrating to Staten Island, New York then relocating to The Villages, Florida later in life, where she passed away on October 15th, 2022 surrounded by family.

Maria wore many hats: Loving wife to her husband, Richard Ochmann, for 47 wonderful years. Sister to Carmine (Muriel), Lenny (Terry), and her late sister, Rose. Caring mother to her daughters, Lori (John) Schiavone and Dawn Ochmann. Grandmother to five grandchildren- Danielle, Nicole, Alexis, Hunter, and Tyler. Aunt to countless nieces and nephews.

Maria was known for being hard-working and poured her heart into everything she did. Maria was a bartender, legal secretary, real estate agent, and floral designer. After retirement, she enjoyed life as a painter, baker, reiki practitioner, bowler, avid Mahjong player, and Derek Jeter’s biggest fan. Above all, she was a highly spiritual person who believed in the power of prayer.

Richard and all of their children and grandchildren ask that any donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care of The Villages, Florida, who assisted Maria’s family in providing Maria with a peaceful passing.

