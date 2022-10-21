Ron DeSantis has the right stuff

To the Editor:

When Shakespeare wrote Malvolio’s lines: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” he was merely being facetious.

But I can’t help thinking that these lines apply perfectly and without hyperbole or sarcasm to Florida’s current governor, Ron DeSantis.

Born: athletic and intellectually and politically capable, while remaining devoted to his family. Achieve: graduating with honors from Yale, captain of Yale’s baseball team, Harvard Law graduate, deployed to Iraq as an adviser to a U.S. Navy SEAL, U.S. Congressman and Governor of Florida. Greatness thrust upon them: brilliantly led Florida through the COVID-19 pandemic and then through the destruction of Hurricane Ian.

An executive must have several qualities to be successful and Gov. DeSantis has proven that he has them all.

He is a brave and innovative thinker that is willing to take calculated risks and honestly explain them to his constituents. The governor knows how best to implement his ideas and he follows through on them, despite unexpected obstacles.

Gov. DeSantis has proven time and again to the residents of Florida that he has the leadership qualities required to lead the Sunshine State through the turbulent times. I support him unequivocally and intend to vote for him and I hope that you choose to do so, too.

Jeffrey Keltz

Village of Monarch Grove