Sheena Easton brings memorable hits to stage at Savannah Center

Sheena Easton described herself in simple terms Friday in Savannah Center. “I’m just a chick singer from the ‘80s.”

She’s a lot more than that. In a musical decade dominated by Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna, Sheena Easton created her own lasting legacy.

The onetime Scottish lass was not only a MTV queen, but recorded smash duets with Prince and Kenny Rogers. She went on to appear on television and Broadway. She sold millions of records, earned six Grammy nominations and also an Academy Award song nomination with “For Your Eyes Only.”

Easton’s big hits include: “Morning Train (Nine to Five”); “We’ve Got Tonight,” with Rogers; “U Got the Look,” with Prince and the James Bond theme, “For Your Eyes Only.”

Easton liked to joke about the old days and also her current state. “I’m going to be 64 in April,” she said. “I just got my Botox shot and new specs, and I feel great. Now, we’re going to do a bit of a walk down memory lane.”

Easton presented a striking figure on stage wearing a silver-sequined white dress that accented her red hair. On stage, with a tight four-piece band, Easton was a consummate pro, who put on a musical clinic. The vocals, the arrangements and the sound was impressive.

She had plenty of help from singer Brandon Nix, but Easton dominated the show. She made small talk, told jokes and created a musical party atmosphere for the audience.

Easton opened with a fast-paced cover of the Doobie Brothers and then quickly moved into her 80s’ funk sound with “Strut.”

The pace changed with some power ballads that showcased Easton’s vocal on “Almost Over You.” Later, she talked about her musical relationship with Prince.

“Prince is known for his funk and grooves, but he had a beautiful, tender side,” Easton said. “I would fax him lyrics for a song, and he would fax me back. Then we’d get together in the studio.”

Easton said Prince loved her lyrics and they combined for the slow number, “The Arms of Orion” from the “Batman” movie soundtrack. She sang that song and then followed it with another Prince ballad, “Nothing Compares 2U,” a hit for Sinead O’Connor.

But you can’t do Prince without the funk.

Easton, with help from Brandon Nix, delivered some prime Prince with the all-time dance standard, “U Got the Look.”

Nix, Easton and the band roared through the number with a blistering dance edge. There was more pulsating pop on “Telefone (Long Distance Love Affair).”

Easton closed the 90-minute concert with two of her most memorable numbers. The audience was clapping to “Morning Train,” as she briskly moved from one side of the stage to another, conducting a sing-a-long.

After that number, Easton decided to play a little game with the crowd. “Now, let’s pretend I went off stage and this is when you cheer and clap to bring me back (for an encore).” The people followed the instructions as Easton just stood at center stage.

“Here I am, back again,” she laughed and the audience roared with delight. Then Easton delivered a masterful version of “For Your Eyes Only,” that earned a loud and long ovation.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.