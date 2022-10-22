Doctor from Aviv Clinic will speak about long-term Covid care

Dr. Mohammed Elamir of the Aviv Clinic will be speaking to The Villages Nurses Club about long-term Covid care.

The club will meet at noon Nov. 15 at Savannah Center. The meeting has been moved back due to the election.

This meeting will also honor nurse veterans. Any member who is a veteran should make themselves known.

Collecting for Life Stream project is the club’s annual project providing gifts to customers at the behavioral medicine facility at Life Stream. Gifts are purchased by club members and presented to Life Stream representatives at the Christmas party.

To learn more about The Villages Nurses Club, visit www.thevillagesnursesclub.com