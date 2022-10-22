77.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Let’s be fair to all

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Since Mary Santos has to comply and was ordered to remove hedge growth, then it should be required that other facilities comply with noise and light limitations.  The owners of the recreational facility should have to build barriers that protect sound, light and entertainment activities that interfere with Mary’s enjoyment of her property. She was there prior to the recreational facility, so they brought the objectionable activity to her home area. Barriers on the facility and time limitations should be imposed on the facility. Let’s be fair to all.

Carl Hohenberger
Village of Sanibel

 

