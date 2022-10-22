To the Editor:

The squares are public areas. As the woman stated in article, she doesn’t live in The Villages but shops, eats and enjoys public activities here. All of this contributes to help keeping things going year round, since many people that “own” here are part-time.

Believe me I am often at my wits end when I can’t get a parking spot to enjoy an event of value to me, especially with a handicapped husband. But I don’t mind nearby people being around the squares.

The ONLY possible action that could be thought about (if any) would be to block the main entries, letting others park in all the surrounding parking lots and only residents enter the square area parking, similar to a car show event.

Debbie Harrington

Village of Santo Domingo