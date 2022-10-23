Blade gets fresh start with new home after adoption through Sumter County Animal Shelter

Blade has found a home and couldn’t be happier. He found it last weekend when Mark Swanson visited Animal Services looking for a new a dog.

“We can’t thank the people who work at Sumter County Animal Shelter enough for helping to find our wonderful dog called Blade,” said Mark Swanson. “From the moment we arrived, we received a friendly greeting at the front office, and from those who take excellent care of the dogs, and the person who helped us choose Blade, or should I say Blade chose us. Everyone that we met was professional, kind and caring. It’s quite clear the workers and volunteers love the animals and care very much about them.”

Swason had been looking for a dog for about two months until he came to Sumter County Animal Services and met Blade. “When I first met Blade, he was so calm and friendly. Unfortunately, someone shot him in his leg, and I thought he’d been through a tough time, so I wanted to give him the chance at a great life. Maybe he connected with me because he could sense that,” Swanson said.

So far, everything is going very well with Blade. “He listens very well. He’s friendly, smart, he knows sit and how to shake. He’s a great dog. I can’t believe how well he’s doing and how lucky I am to have him in my life.”

Blade is approximately one year old. He had been with Animal Service’s care for a month before being adopted.

“He is a very sweet boy and allowed us to medicate him while he healed,” said Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, DVM, Sumter County Animal Services.