Sunday, October 23, 2022
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

By Staff Report
Kimberly Sue Varnum
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants.

Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.

The warrants were issued in August. Varnum’s Lake County Court file noted that in July her phone was “not able to receive calls.” She had been placed on drug offender probation for three years in June.

Varnum had been a passenger in a gold Kia van that was pulled over this past January at Dixie Avenue and Miller Boulevard in Fruitland Park. The van had a license plate that had been assigned to another vehicle. The driver claimed the van belonged to his father-in-law and he had “no idea” about the registration problem.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A search of the van turned up a blue duffel bag and a red backpack. The items contained fentanyl, methamphetamine, alprazolam, and syringes. Also found in the backpack was a notebook and several bills of U.S. currency. The notebook had a page which listed “debts” along with slang terms for drugs. Varnum told police she only sells to “friends.”

