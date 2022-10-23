Early voting begins this week in Tri-County area

Early voting begins this week in the Tri-County area ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

• Lake County: Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check https://www.lakevotes.gov/Voter-Information/Early-Voting to find an Early Voting location near you.

• Marion County: Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 27 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at https://www.votemarion.gov/EarlyVoting

• Sumter County: Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at https://www.sumterelections.org