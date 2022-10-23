Financial planner from Parkwood sentenced in DUI hit-and-run crash

A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa.

Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

A law enforcement officer was flagged down at about 6:30 p.m. May 17 at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 after the crash, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Cruz was driving a white Nissan with its rear bumper hanging off. Cruz, who works as a certified financial planner for Bucket List Wealth Management LLC, had tried to drive away after colliding with a trailer at Wawa.

Cruz denied he had been drinking. He said he had taken pills for allergies. His poor performance in field sobriety exercises. provided probable cause for his arrest. He provided breath samples that registered .196 and .185 blood alcohol content.