Husband fears more delay tactics by Villager whose Mercedes severely injured wife

A husband fears more courtroom delay tactics by a Villager whose Mercedes severely injured his wife in 2020.

Marilyn Hamilton, who will turn 91 this week, was at the wheel of a white Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 30, 2020 when she hit Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard. Hamilton remains free on bond though her driving privileges have been suspended because she allegedly fled the scene.

Laube, an experienced cyclist who is a member of the Sumter Landing Bike Club, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she remained in the intensive care unit for 30 days. She suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, paralyzed vocal chord, broken am, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries. Hunter was also injured, but his wife, who was following him, suffered the greatest impact from the Mercedes. Laube, who also taught yoga, continues to suffer from the life-altering injuries of being hit by the automobile.

Hamilton is charged with fleeing the scene of the accident. She later told an investigator she was afraid.

In an interview this week with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club newsletter Roundabout, Hunter described his frustration with Hamilton’s ability to drag out the legal processes with one continuance after another.

The Village of Gilchrist resident had been scheduled to face trial earlier this month, but her lawyer indicated there will be a chance of plea. Hamilton is due back in Sumter County Court on Dec. 20.

“I have experienced numerous continuances over the past two years and I have heard this one before in 2021! The judge is totally responsible for granting this action. In December I suspect something will prevent the defense from coming forward to the state with an actual guilty plea and wanting to negotiate a deal,” Hunter told John Komoroske in the Roundabout interview.

Hunter said he has been given the following reason for court delays:

1. Defense not properly notified by the state of the hearing date.

2. No show in court by the defense.

3. COVID-19

4. Changed attorneys

5. Working on a plea deal (two times)

6. Waiting for medical records

7. Changed judges

The bicycle club has been closely monitoring the case and members are prepared to go to court if it ever goes to trial.

“Obviously we all want to support Club members Laube and Hunter who have had to deal with horrible trauma and diminished capacities and we also want to send a message to tell the community how key vigorous traffic law enforcement is to protecting the rights – and safety – of cyclists,” Komoroske wrote in his report.