Sunday, October 23, 2022
Solution to parking problems at squares during events

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For the past few years parking during the Strawberry festival (and other special events) has been hideous., resulting in many of us unable to attend. Why not use The Villages trolleys to transport us from other squares or Rec centers to the event. For example during the Strawberry Festival at Brownwood they could run every 15 minutes from Sumter Landing and Everglades Rec Center. I am sure I am not alone in being willing to pay a nominal fee to defray costs ($1-2 roundtrip?). The vendors would surely see a benefit to more foot traffic.

Janet Bosch
Village of LaBelle North

 

