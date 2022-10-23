Woman will lose driver’s license after crash near The Villages Golf Cars

A woman who crashed into a Cadillac near The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence.

Sharon Denise Bryan, 58, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year. She previously had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.

A witness was watching on Sept. 9 as Bryan’s black 2021 Chevrolet crashed into the Cadillac at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said. Bryan’s speech was slurred and her clothing and appearance were “sloppy and untidy.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.