81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 23, 2022
type here...

Woman will lose driver’s license after crash near The Villages Golf Cars

By Meta Minton
Sharon Denise Bryan
Sharon Denise Bryan

A woman who crashed into a Cadillac near The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence.

Sharon Denise Bryan, 58, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year. She previously had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.

A witness was watching on Sept. 9 as Bryan’s black 2021 Chevrolet crashed into the Cadillac at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said. Bryan’s speech was slurred and her clothing and appearance were “sloppy and untidy.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Solution to parking problems at squares during events

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution to parking problems at the town square.

State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck

A Village of Springdale resident writes that State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck from The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many accidents in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villa De Laguna West resident writes that there are too many accidents in The Villages.

The squares are public areas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that the town squares in The Villages are public areas.

Let’s be fair to all

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on the longtime Villager who was forced to cut down the hedges at the back of her home after more than two decades.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos