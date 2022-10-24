On October 17, 2022, Alfred F. Strobel, Jr. passed away at home in The Villages, FL at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed by the love of his life and wife of 43 years, Ruth Ann (Susie) Strobel (nee Phillips). He also leaves behind his adored daughter Pam Bianco and her husband Joe, his loving grandchildren Dan Bianco and wife Melanie and Kathy Girling and husband Wes. He was extremely proud of his great-grandchildren Daniel, Dominic, Henry, Susannah, Luke and Scarlett Bianco and George and Arthur Girling. His great-granddaughter Grace was there to meet him in heaven. Whether called Al, Albee, Daddy or Granddad, he was deeply loved by all.

Born and raised in Baltimore MD, Al was the only child of the late Alfred F. (Sr.) and Elizabeth V. Strobel. A graduate of Catonsville High School and the University of Baltimore, Al served in the US Army for 2 years and then spent his entire career at the B & O Railroad (later becoming CSX). After retiring, Al & Sue enjoyed traveling the world, eating good food and spending fun times with their large circle of friends. Most of all, Al cherished time spent with his family. He loved and will be missed by his inherited brothers and sisters David (Donna), Louis (Helen), Clyde (Cindy) and Larry Phillips and Rita (Doug) Sorenson and Joyce Boland.

There will be a celebration of life in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, enjoy a Manhattan & a good cigar in Al’s honor.