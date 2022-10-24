81.6 F
The Villages
Monday, October 24, 2022
Congressman Webster joins in condemnation of Biden’s draining of Strategic Petroleum Reserve

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster along with 30 other members of the U.S. House of Representatives have introduced a resolution condemning President Biden’s “irresponsible” withdrawal or petroleum from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The Energy Policy and Conservative Act of 1975 created the SPR to respond to the global oil crisis. There have only been three emergency drawdowns from the SPR in its history — during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and, in coordination with the International Energy Agency, responding to instability in the Middle East and North Africa in 2011.

Biden and MBS
President Biden met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this summer, but the meeting yielded little relief for Americans at the pump.

The House members claim President Biden has drained more than a third of the U.S. SPR to help quell gas prices.
“Energy independence is a national security issue,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Rather than embrace American energy production, Biden chose to put our national security at risk by further tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). This Administration must reverse course, replenish the SPR, and stop blocking U.S. energy production.”
Cosponsored by Reps. David Valadao (CA-21), Chip Roy (TX-21), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Brian Babin (TX-36), Bill Posey (FL-08), Michael Burgess (TX-26), Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Jake Ellzey (TX-06), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Tony Gonzales (TX-23), Mayra Flores (TX-34), Ronny Jackson (TX-13), Yvette Herrell (NM-02), Steve Chabot (OH-1), Mary Miller (IL-15), Tom McClintock (CA-04), Tim Burchett (TN-02), Drew Ferguson (GA-03), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Julia Letlow (LA-05), Roger Williams (TX-25), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Buddy Carter (GA-1), August Pfluger (TX-11), Madison Cawthorn (NC-11), Van Taylor (TX-03) and Troy Nehls (TX-22).

Read the bill here.

