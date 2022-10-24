81.6 F
The Villages
Monday, October 24, 2022
Habitual offender living with mother in The Villages lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Brian Mark Krajewski
A habitual offender living with his mother in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Brian Mark Krajewski, 47, who lives with his mother at 1905 Davidson Ave. in the Village of Winifred, was driving a white truck pulling a trailer at 8:43 a.m. Friday on Rolling Acres Road at County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the trailer’s license plate showed it was registered to Krajewski’s mother.

The police officer is familiar with both the mother and Krajewski, whom he arrested in 2021 for driving while license suspended and several drug possession charges. Krajewski has a long history of arrests.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Krajewski’s license had not been reinstated. The report noted that a passenger with a valid license was riding in the vehicle.

The truck and trailer were towed from the scene and an inventory of the truck turned up a partially full bottle of rum and an open can of beer, still cold to the touch.

Krajewski was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

