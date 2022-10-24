74.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 24, 2022
type here...

Judith Ann Churchvara

By Staff Report
Judith Churchvara
Judith Churchvara

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our wife/mother Judith (Judy) Ann Churchvara on October 14, 2022. Judy was surrounded by family as she peacefully slipped away and we are heartbroken to lose her.

Judy, our beloved wife and mother, was born on April 17, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to Stephen and Lorraine Lukacs and eventually moved to The Villages, FL with her husband in 1999. Judy was predeceased by her parents and her younger sister, Mary Denise. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Jerry Churchvara, her children Stephen (Iris), Jeffrey (Jacqueline), Linda (David) O’Connell, Nancy (Steven) Bernier, her sister Joan (Hugh) Hoyt, and her grandchildren, whom she loved more than they knew, Amanda, Jessica, Michael, Danielle, Emily, and Patrick.

Judy and Jerry dated as teenagers, marrying in the summer of 1962. Judy was a stay at home mother, devoting her time, energy, and love to her family while Jerry’s job took them from Michigan to Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and back to Michigan before they eventually retired to The Villages.

Judy’s eyes and smile lit up any room she walked into, and she welcomed anyone who came into her presence with a smile. Judy always put her children first; she was the best baker, sewer, and listener around. She loved to see and talk to her grandchildren and was always interested in their lives and what they were doing. She was always thinking of others before herself and she will be missed more than words can describe.

We would love for those who knew Judy to remember her life with us at a Mass of Resurrection to be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30am followed by a Celebration of Life with food and drink from 2pm-5pm at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, 975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL (https-/hiers-baxley.com). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Timothy Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Solution to parking problems at squares during events

A Village of LaBelle North resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution to parking problems at the town square.

State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck

A Village of Springdale resident writes that State Rep. Brett Hage earned his big paycheck from The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Too many accidents in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villa De Laguna West resident writes that there are too many accidents in The Villages.

The squares are public areas

A Village of Santo Domingo resident writes that the town squares in The Villages are public areas.

Let’s be fair to all

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an opinion on the longtime Villager who was forced to cut down the hedges at the back of her home after more than two decades.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos