Judith Ann Churchvara

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our wife/mother Judith (Judy) Ann Churchvara on October 14, 2022. Judy was surrounded by family as she peacefully slipped away and we are heartbroken to lose her.

Judy, our beloved wife and mother, was born on April 17, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, to Stephen and Lorraine Lukacs and eventually moved to The Villages, FL with her husband in 1999. Judy was predeceased by her parents and her younger sister, Mary Denise. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Jerry Churchvara, her children Stephen (Iris), Jeffrey (Jacqueline), Linda (David) O’Connell, Nancy (Steven) Bernier, her sister Joan (Hugh) Hoyt, and her grandchildren, whom she loved more than they knew, Amanda, Jessica, Michael, Danielle, Emily, and Patrick.

Judy and Jerry dated as teenagers, marrying in the summer of 1962. Judy was a stay at home mother, devoting her time, energy, and love to her family while Jerry’s job took them from Michigan to Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and back to Michigan before they eventually retired to The Villages.

Judy’s eyes and smile lit up any room she walked into, and she welcomed anyone who came into her presence with a smile. Judy always put her children first; she was the best baker, sewer, and listener around. She loved to see and talk to her grandchildren and was always interested in their lives and what they were doing. She was always thinking of others before herself and she will be missed more than words can describe.

We would love for those who knew Judy to remember her life with us at a Mass of Resurrection to be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30am followed by a Celebration of Life with food and drink from 2pm-5pm at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, 975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL (https-/hiers-baxley.com). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Timothy Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.