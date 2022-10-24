Man with gun arrested in stolen pickup at Wildwood Truck Wash

A man with a gun was arrested in a stolen pickup at the Wildwood Truck Wash on State Road 44.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about noon Saturday that the silver Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Wildwood, had been traveling on State Road 44. A deputy spotted the pickup in a bay at the truck wash. When the truck emerged from the truck wash, the driver was ordered to the ground. He was identified as 28-year-old DeQuan JaQuade Scott of Wildwood.

A GSG9 .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found under the driver’s seat. Scott was also found to be in possession of $473 in currency and 95.86 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges including vehicle theft, possession of a concealed weapon and drug trafficking. He was booked on $137,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Scott had been arrested in Lake County in 2015 on drug and weapon possession charges.