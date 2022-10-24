81 F
The Villages
Monday, October 24, 2022
Opening date announced for $840,000 walking path at Lake Miona

By Staff Report

An opening date has been announced for the new $840,000 walking path at Lake Miona.

The Black Lake Walking Path will be opening on Nov. 3

This path starts at Lake Miona Recreation Center and winds through trees next to Black Lake and Buena Vista Boulevard. The total walking distance is about 1.5 miles and will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk.

The Black Lake Walking Path has a Flexi Pave surface
The Black Lake Walking Path has a Flexi-Pave surface.

The path, which had been known by the working name “Lake Miona Walking Trail,” has been the source of some controversy over the past year.

Nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, it has been paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.

Dogs and bicycles will not be allowed on the path.

