Monday, October 24, 2022
Presenting IDs at recreation centers and pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As Village residents we are told at closing and given ID cards to always have them, and present them when asked. As a Recreation Department employee, I’m told to check IDs at the pools, dog parks and for anyone using and attending a function at the recreation centers. Most residents are willing to follow the rules but there are some residents that want to fight us, and claim rules are bogus or a invasion of privacy. So I encourage all residents to always carry their ID and willingly present them when using the rec centers ,
dog parks and pools. And respect the Rec Department employees when asked for your IDs. We are only doing are jobs to protect residents and our community.

Paul Rinaldi
Village of Citrus Grove

 

