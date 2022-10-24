Solution for anonymous complaint problems

To the Editor:

While we all benefit from the District’s rules on keeping up the appearance of our homes it’s hard to ignore the abuses of the anonymous complaint system. From Mrs. Santos’ privacy hedge, to one of my own neighbors harmless parking doohickey, to the drumbeat of complaints about little white crosses, the trivial nature of all too many infractions is a problem that needs a practical solution.

Ending the anonymous nature of the complaint process would just shift the problem to tit-for-tat conflicts between neighbors. It would amount to Doxing and as such, lead to more pointless legal wrangling and ill will. Let me be clear. The intent of outing the complainers is to put public pressure on them to limit their complaints. That is a dangerous road.

The other alternative suggested is to somehow change the rules to eliminate the trivial while keeping the ability to enforce any serious breeches. This is impractical. Even if we could change the rules after everyone has already signed onto the existing ones, it is simply impossible to create an easily enforceable definition that is not arbitrary. Basically it’s like Justice Stewart said about obscenity, “I know it when I see it” or if you prefer a sports analogy, its like an NFL referee calling roughing the passer. If you tweak the language to allow even a little bit of judgment on the part of the district, then they will be forced to justify every arbitrary call in a never-ending lawfare conflict. With that kind of language all it takes is one retiree with too much money and too good a lawyer to ruin everything for everyone.

Given that the district can only enforce rule violations it knows about, and in my experience it has ignored trivial violations as it can, it’s reluctant enforcement of petty complaints is driven solely by the petty complainers. A proper solution requires the difference between petty and serious infractions to inherently identify themselves using a means that is not based on any kind of judgement call on the part of the district, legal language, or public pressure.

Complaints do cost the District money. Employees have to visit the property to verify the complaint is true. Office staff have to write the letter demanding compliance. The compliance needs to be verified taking more time and money. As such, in my opinion, it would be reasonable, while retaining the anonymous nature of the complaint system, to require a modest filing fee with each complaint to cover some part of the district’s enforcement cost.

It need not be huge. A $20 filing fee would go a very long way toward forcing the complaints to be about infractions that are meaningful and have a truly adverse impact on the complainant. If one of my neighbors put up a giant neon mechanical dancing parrot, with nighttime strobe light action, I’d pony up the twenty bucks in a heartbeat. A too-tall hedge or a little white cross … thanks I’ll pass.

I believe my “filing fee” idea is a fair and effective means of dealing with anonymous complaints that avoids the significant downsides to all the other proposed solutions.

Paul Osnes

Village of Fenney