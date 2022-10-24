We are so fortunate to have Gov. DeSantis’ leadership

To the Editor:

Totally agree with Jeffrey Keltz in his statement that, “DeSantis is a brave and innovative thinker that is willing to take calculated risks and honestly explain them to his constituents. The governor knows how best to implement his ideas and he follows through on them, despite unexpected obstacles. Gov. DeSantis has proven time and again to the residents of Florida that he has the leadership qualities required to lead the Sunshine State through the turbulent times. I support him unequivocally and intend to vote for him and I hope that you choose to do so, too.”

I believe that Gov. DeSantis is a gift that keeps on giving. We are so fortunate to have this kind of world-class leadership in our state. Let’s keep him for another four years and longer if we can. God Bless DeSantis and God Bless America.

Michael Murrell

Village of Marsh Bend