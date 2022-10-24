72.8 F
The Villages
Monday, October 24, 2022
Wildwood officials approve two new residential developments

By Marv Balousek

West of U.S. 301 in Wildwood has become one of the growing city’s latest development hotbeds.

Commissioners Monday night approved two residential developments in the area while postponing consideration of two others.

A comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to high density residential were approved for Commander’s Pointe, located near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford, where up to 639 dwelling units are planned on about 43 acres.

The project includes five acres of commercial use and is expected to add 179 students to Wildwood schools.

Commissioners also approved a plan amendment and rezoning from agriculture to medium density residential for Tillman Villas, which will include 150 town homes on about 20 acres near county roads 209 and 462 west of U.S. 301.

Consideration of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for the Highfield at Twisted Oaks and One Hundred Oaks projects were delayed until Nov. 28.

Highfield at Twisted Oaks would include 374 single-family homes on about 104 acres along the north side of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301. Highfield is a companion project to Twisted Oaks across CR 462, which was approved in July and is slated to include up to 1,210 homes on about 387 acres.

One Hundred Oaks would include 407 dwelling units on about 119 acres west of U.S. 301 about 1 ¼ miles south of the Florida Turnpike.

