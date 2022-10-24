81.6 F
The Villages
Monday, October 24, 2022
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy

By Staff Report
Kersten Charlotte Capra
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.

Capra, who was arrested earlier this month after an attack on a police officer who was attempting to persuade Capra to leave a home in Lady Lake, refused to leave another residence in this most-recent arrest. The deputy who responded to the call, found that Capra had “odd behavior” and radioed for backup units. Capra, who was arrested for trespassing in August, said she took “a couple of Xanax.”

When Capra refused to comply with deputy’s commands, the deputy attempted to take her into custody. Capra used a “hammer fist” to strike the deputy’s arm.

Capra was found to be in possession of tubes with the residue of cocaine.

Capra was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

