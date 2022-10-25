Don’t charge outsiders who go to listen to the music at town squares

To the Editor:
The Villages should not charge fees to non-Villagers for going to listen to the entertainment at the squares. This would be very hard to enforce and it would keep people away. These people come to the squares to listen to the music and go to the retail establishments at the squares. To charge fees would be totally counter productive.
John Gaffney
Village of Fenney
Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!