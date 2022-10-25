Driver with revoked license due to DUI arrested after caught back behind wheel

A driver with a revoked license due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car.

Robert Leroy Fourman, 60, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray Toyota passenger car at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it belonged to a 1999 GMC SUV, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned that Fourman’s driver’s license has been revoked for 10 years.

The Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was given verbal warnings for driving an unregistered vehicle and driving a vehicle with an unassigned tag.

Fourman was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.