John Bartram DAR member honored for years of service to The Villages

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated its October meeting to its members.

Ten new DAR members, 12 ladies transferred from other chapters and three were re-instated and all warmly welcomed.

Lisa Doan, assisted by Claudia Jacques, gave a presentation on the meaning and requirements for wearing the DAR Insignia and other pins associated with membership in the 132-year-old service organization.

Several members were recognized for their many years of service. Linda Cormier and Suzanne Jewett for 10 years; Lisa Doan and Patricia Soutiere for 15 years: Kay Hartt and Kristine Grine for 20 years; Janice Ricci for 25 years, Susan O’Dell for 35 years and Irene Harrison for 45 years.

The Woman of the Year, Nathalie McCulloch, was honored posthumously, for her years of philanthropy and volunteerism to the Sarasota area. She worked for many years to build the main downtown library as well as the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Her award was accepted by her niece, Nathalie Heydet, who is following in her aunt’s footsteps.

Heydet then received the Community Service award for her years of service to The Villages Community. She has been a member of the Board of John Bartram, serving first as librarian and currently as corresponding secretary. Among her other boards that she actively serves on are Clown Alley #179, Colonial Dames XVII; Early American History Club and as a docent.

of the Baker House. She also has been a guardian on six Honor Flights, is a member of the Mayflower Descendants, and writes the

newsletter for her sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma.

She was presented with a pin and award by John Bartram Regent Cindy Kolevar.

The November meeting will be held on Nov. 18. The speaker will be General John McWaters from the Korean War Veterans Association who will present “Tell America-Korea, The Forgotten War.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and guests are welcome.