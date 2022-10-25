81.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Let’s charge one dollar for each guest using amenities

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It has been in print that we have close to 300,000 guests per year visiting and using The Villages recreation facilities and other amenities. Where can a person go and just use a swimming pool, private or public, without paying a fee? The Villages!
However, our guests use way more than just the swimming pools. You name it they can use most of our facilities with no charge. What does it cost us to produce a guess pass? Reasonably a dollar a pass? 300,000 guests equals $300,000 cost! I could give you all the reasons and costs involved in the cost of producing a pass. So why not charge a dollar a pass to at least cover the cost? Add the cost of the wear-and-tear of the equipment, facilities and pool use of 300,000 guests and that would involve more costs. There are many more reasons I could give to justify a fee for guests, because I retired as a financial advisor, spent 10 years as an employee of the district and a Village resident for 22 years. It is time to evaluate many of the costs of our amenities and find a more efficient way to control them and even lower them.

Terrance Wilson
Village of Santiago

 

