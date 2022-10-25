You won’t believe what I was told in line waiting to buy a drink

To the Editor:

I live in Harbor Hills, but I do shop and dine in The Villages often. I really do not understand the attitudes of some people who live in The Villages. Several of them act like they own everything surrounding them. I recall about three months ago going to Spanish Springs for dinner and music. The band was taking a break, so I went to purchase a drink. While I was waiting in line, a gentleman asked me where I lived and I told him. He looked at me and said, “Oh you are one of those users.” I could not believe my ears as I knew exactly what he meant. It was all I could do to refrain from going off on him. Really Villagers? Get a life and quit worrying about others coming to have fun, too. And really, writing letters to the newspaper about how grandchildren of the residents in The Villages shouldn’t be allowed to swim in the pools there? You should move to the mountains where you can have your peace and quiet and quit complaining. GET A LIFE! Who do you think you are?

Jean Pardo

Harbor Hills