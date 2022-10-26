85.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
72-year-old Villager arrested after showdown at local car dealership

By Staff Report
Linda Lincoln
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after an apparent showdown at a local car dealership.

Linda Lincoln, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Officers were called to the dealership after Lincoln refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Police found Lincoln under an awning with “several dealership workers and several vehicles.” Dealership representatives indicated they wanted Lincoln removed from the premises. She said she was “not going anywhere” and that she would have to be arrested. She was “told numerous times” to leave the dealership, but “adamantly refused” to obey. She finally put her hands out in front of her, indicating she was ready to be handcuffed.

She was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Photos

