Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

To the Editor:

I read the lengthy and thoughtful letter published this week about a solution to the anonymous complaint system. It involved requiring a filing fee with each complaint, but retaining the anonymity of the system. In the end however the writer injected an element of personal subjectivity as to which violations he would be willing to pay to have enforced. Any plan with a subjective element is subject to discretionary enforcement.

Frankly there’s a much simpler solution. Follow the rules and covenants you agreed to when you purchased your property. Just because you want to do something doesn’t give you the right to do it. And be mindful of the fact that your taste in decoration is not universally shared. If this issue is dividing the community, the fault does not lie with the structure of the complaint system. The fault lies with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

James Olds

Village of Rio Grande