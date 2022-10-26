84.7 F
Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I can understand why some Villagers might think it’s a good idea to not allow people that live outside The Villages to attend the music on the squares. However, have you considered how much money we spend supporting the restaurants, bars, and other venues around the squares? Free music brings thousands of people to spend money with the stores around the squares. If you stop that, these stores may indeed go out of business. I think they call that the law of unintended consequences.

Steven Lloyd
Water Oak

 

