A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down the northbound lanes on Interstate 75.

The Florida Highway Patrol advises that the accident has closed the lanes at Mile Marker 337. The crash occurred at 1:35 p.m.

Motorists traveling north need to exit the I-75 at Mile Marker 321 or Miler Marker 329, which are both in Sumter County, according to an advisory from FHP.

