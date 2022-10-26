DeSantis enjoys commanding lead over gubernatorial rival in new poll

The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce statewide poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a commanding 11 percent lead over Charlie Crist. The lead is buoyed by strength among Hispanics, independent voters and women.

DeSantis, who held a big rally earlier this month in The Villages, benefits from 88 percent support from Republicans and a 17 percent lead in support from those with No Party Affiliation.

DeSantis also enjoys a 22 percent lead among Hispanics and a 3 percent lead among women.

“Florida’s economics, demographics and politics continue changing,” said Florida Chamber President & CEO Mark Wilson. “This new Florida Chamber poll shows likely Florida voters are more confident in Florida than in the nation.”

Inflation and food prices are a top concern for Florida voters with 68 percent saying it is a major issue heading into the November election. There is a partisan lens where 85 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of NPAs call the issue critically important while only 51 percent of Democrats feel the same way. Almost three fourths of Hispanic voters, which make up nearly 18 percent of Florida’s registered voters, also believe inflation and food prices are a top concern heading into November.

Gas prices are a major concern for Florida voters with six out of 10 Florida voters believing it is a critically important issue before the November general election.