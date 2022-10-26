78.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Manatee Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed

By Staff Report

The Manatee Recreation Center pickleball and tennis courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 18.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Manatee Recreation Center at (352) 674-8411.

