Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal

At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal.

Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.

Although no vote was taken, all commissioners agreed that County Administrator Bradley Arnold should write a letter expressing their views to state officials considering the district’s creation.

Properties included in a historic district are restricted in how they can be developed. If state officials recommend the district, the plan moves to the federal government for final consideration.

Gilpin said he has received “a number of calls” from property owners concerned about their potential inclusion.

“If they can’t definitely show that they are in the historic district, they shouldn’t be included,” said Breeden.

The Royal community was created shortly after the Civil War when newly freed slaves were given 40 acres and a mule by the federal government. Some families have lived for generations on those homesteads.

But the proposed rural district includes farmers and the area around Royal has been under development pressure.

Royal residents came out in force on Oct. 11 to oppose a proposed 532-home development along County Road 229 on the edge of their community. Commissioners approved the project after listening to about two hours of comments against it. The 157-acre property is bordered by a historic black cemetery and a 400-acre farm.

Beverly Steele of Royal said the approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the project may be appealed to an administrative law judge.

Earlier this year, residents fought a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike that could run through Royal. After opposition by several counties, The Florida Department of Transportation put the project on hold.

Nearly 50 years ago, the Royal community was bisected by construction of Interstate 75.