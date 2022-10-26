85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...

Outgoing commissioners critical of plan to create historic district for Royal

By Marv Balousek
Doug Gilpin
Doug Gilpin
Garry Breeden
Garry Breeden

At possibly their last meeting, two outgoing Sumter County commissioners weighed in on plans to create a historic district for Wildwood’s black community of Royal.

Commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin criticized the proposed five-square-mile boundary of the historic district and said it should be voluntary for property owners to be included. They will be replaced on Nov. 22 and are not expected to attend the Nov. 8 meeting.

Although no vote was taken, all commissioners agreed that County Administrator Bradley Arnold should write a letter expressing their views to state officials considering the district’s creation.

Properties included in a historic district are restricted in how they can be developed. If state officials recommend the district, the plan moves to the federal government for final consideration.

A child stands in a tobacco field in the Royal community during the 1950s.
A child stands in a tobacco field in the Royal community during the 1950s.

Gilpin said he has received “a number of calls” from property owners concerned about their potential inclusion.

“If they can’t definitely show that they are in the historic district, they shouldn’t be included,” said Breeden.

The Royal community was created shortly after the Civil War when newly freed slaves were given 40 acres and a mule by the federal government. Some families have lived for generations on those homesteads.

But the proposed rural district includes farmers and the area around Royal has been under development pressure.

Royal residents came out in force on Oct. 11 to oppose a proposed 532-home development along County Road 229 on the edge of their community. Commissioners approved the project after listening to about two hours of comments against it. The 157-acre property is bordered by a historic black cemetery and a 400-acre farm.

Beverly Steele of Royal said the approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the project may be appealed to an administrative law judge.

Earlier this year, residents fought a proposed extension of the Florida Turnpike that could run through Royal. After opposition by several counties, The Florida Department of Transportation put the project on hold.

Nearly 50 years ago, the Royal community was bisected by construction of Interstate 75.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that when it comes to anonymous complaints, the real fault likes with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

Using the trolleys for the town squares a great idea

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds an idea for using trolleys to alleviate parking woes at the town squares.

Let’s charge one dollar for each guest using amenities

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that charging guests $1 for a pass could raise $300,000 per year to help pay for amenities.

You won’t believe what I was told in line waiting to buy a drink

In a Letter to the Editor, a Harbor Hills resident said she was horrified at how she was treated while waiting to buy a drink in line at a town square in The Villages.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos