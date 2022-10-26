85.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Sex offender arrested at RV park in Wildwood with photo of young girl

By Staff Report
Glenn William Koenemann
A sex offender was arrested at a recreational vehicle park in Wildwood after deputies found a picture of a young girl on his laptop.

Glenn William Koenemann, 73, was arrested Tuesday at the Villager RV Park on Main Street in Wildwood for violations of his requirement to register, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that his 2002 Monaco motor home was at the RV park with a Kentucky license plate that had not been registered with the proper oversight agency. As he was being arrested for the registration violation, Koenemann asked deputies to lock up his motor home. When a deputy enter the RV, “a printed photograph of a young girl” was found on Koenemann’s laptop. The printed photo came from a website – www.secretbenefits.com.

“On both sides of the paper with the photo were handwritten notations about the female and what appeared to be information regarding monies sent via cashapp,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Koenemann had been convicted in 2004 of attempting to obtain a minor for a commercial sex act and attempting to travel in foreign commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. A news account from the Tico Times in Costa Rica said that Koenemann “had paid $425 to be with a 14-year old girl, and had requested another of 16 years because he said he needed an older girl to accompany him to the beach without drawing attention.”

Koenemann was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

