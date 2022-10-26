78.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Slow-moving driver arrested on Lake Ella Road

By Staff Report
John Patterson
John Patterson

A slow-moving driver was arrested on Lake Ella Road after he was spotted traveling more than 20 miles per hour under the speed limit.

John Patterson, 57, who lives at 912 Mimosa Way in Lady Lake, was at the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima at 4:30 p.m. Sunday traveling at 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Lake Ella Road at Padgett Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at April Hills Boulevard and Padgett Circle.

The police officer discovered that Patterson is on felony probation and that his driver’s license had been suspended for failure to meet a financial obligation.

The Memphis, Tenn. native was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

