Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman

An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman.

Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman said she and Kitchen had been drinking when he started choking her, to the point at which she was unable to breathe.

When Kitchen was initially approached by police, he appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative. He was threatened with a taser and ordered to the ground.

The Alabama native was arrested on charges of domestic battery, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. He had suffered an injury to his lip and was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Upon his release, he was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.