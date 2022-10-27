81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...

Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman

By Staff Report
Clarence Darnell Kitchen
Clarence Darnell Kitchen

An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman.

Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman said she and Kitchen had been drinking when he started choking her, to the point at which she was unable to breathe.

When Kitchen was initially approached by police, he appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative. He was threatened with a taser and ordered to the ground.

The Alabama native was arrested on charges of domestic battery, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest. He had suffered an injury to his lip and was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Upon his release, he was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Limit parking nearest the squares to golf carts

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea to improve parking at the town squares in The Villages.

Seasonal renters in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident makes a point about seasonal renters here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

A resident of the Leesburg offers his thoughts on residents in The Villages in an uproar about non-Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that when it comes to anonymous complaints, the real fault likes with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos