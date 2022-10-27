81.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Blood test revealing alcohol level leads to arrest of Villager in crash

By Staff Report
Brian Leavitt
The result of a blood test revealing a Villager’s alcohol level led to his arrest in a crash earlier this year.

Brian Allen Leavitt, 56, of the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was arrested last week at his home on a warrant charging him with driving under the influence. The charge stems from a crash which occurred July 22 in Wildwood. Leavitt had failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle struck a Toyota pickup which had been southbound on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Leavitt was leaving the SNJ liquor store at the time of the accident. It appeared he had been drinking. A full plastic pint bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found under his seat. Leavitt was transported by ambulance to the Ocala Health ER facility at Trailwinds Village. A blood sample was collected while he was receiving medical treatment. The sample was sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The sample was returned Aug. 30 to the Wildwood police officer investigating the crash. FDLE found that Leavitt had a blood alcohol level of .203. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He remains free on $500 bond.

