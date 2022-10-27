81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...

Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75

By Meta Minton

Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information from the public in the aftermath of the crash. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).

A major accident shutdown Interstate 75 on Wednesday afternoon.
Debris from a major accident shut down Interstate 75 on Wednesday afternoon.

A 56-year-old Gainesville man had been driving a 2017 Subaru southbound on I-75 when his vehicle “came in contact” with a tractor trailer pulling a dump truck. The two vehicles traveled “south eastward through the center median guard rail, into the northbound lanes,” according to the FHP accident report.

Those two vehicles collided with northbound traffic, including a 2021 Ram 3500 truck pulling a gooseneck trailer. That truck was driven by a South Carolina man who died at the scene of the crash. His 19-year-old female passenger was seriously injured. She was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The Subaru and tractor trailer also hit a northbound 2022 Chevrolet SUV driven by a 40-year-old Pearland, Texas man, also killed in the crash. His SUV was engulfed in flames along with the tractor trailer truck, whose driver died at the scene. He could not be identified in the initial stages of the investigation.

The driver of the Subaru suffered serious injuries, but he survived.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Limit parking nearest the squares to golf carts

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea to improve parking at the town squares in The Villages.

Seasonal renters in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident makes a point about seasonal renters here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers’ uproar over ‘outsiders’

A resident of the Leesburg offers his thoughts on residents in The Villages in an uproar about non-Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charging outsiders to attend music at the squares

A Water Oak resident offers his opinion on charging outsiders to visit the town squares and enjoy the music. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blame the people who think rules don’t apply to them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident says that when it comes to anonymous complaints, the real fault likes with the people who think rules don’t apply to them.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos