Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75

Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information from the public in the aftermath of the crash. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FHP (*347).

A 56-year-old Gainesville man had been driving a 2017 Subaru southbound on I-75 when his vehicle “came in contact” with a tractor trailer pulling a dump truck. The two vehicles traveled “south eastward through the center median guard rail, into the northbound lanes,” according to the FHP accident report.

Those two vehicles collided with northbound traffic, including a 2021 Ram 3500 truck pulling a gooseneck trailer. That truck was driven by a South Carolina man who died at the scene of the crash. His 19-year-old female passenger was seriously injured. She was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The Subaru and tractor trailer also hit a northbound 2022 Chevrolet SUV driven by a 40-year-old Pearland, Texas man, also killed in the crash. His SUV was engulfed in flames along with the tractor trailer truck, whose driver died at the scene. He could not be identified in the initial stages of the investigation.

The driver of the Subaru suffered serious injuries, but he survived.