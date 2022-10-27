Limit parking nearest the squares to golf carts

To the Editor:

I do not believe there is any of The Villages residents who didn’t go to the Squares and get hooked on The Villages!

The concern seems to always be the same – parking!

Most Villagers have golf carts or handicapped tags on their cars. These are the ones being the most inconvenienced. It would seem to be a simpler idea to dedicate the squares’ parking areas to golf carts and handicapped plate cars only.

If you are visiting, park outside the squares!

It is estimated that there are 60,000 golf carts here. I don’t like having to go to the squares at 2 p.m. just to park and see cars from area residents and visitors using up all the spaces

All parking places within 100 yards of any portion of the squares should be golf carts spots only.

Tim Markwald

Village of Belvedere